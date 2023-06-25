91 F
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Lady Lake will host inaugural fireworks celebration on Saturday

By Staff Report

The Town of Lady Lake will host its inaugural fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 1.

In partnership with the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club, this event promises to be a spectacular and unforgettable experience for the entire community.

Zambelli Fireworks, which has been launching fireworks for more than 100 years, will illuminate the skies over Lady Lake with an 18-minute show starting at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will burst over a private property along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in the vicinity of Town Hall, and can be seen throughout town, with the best views from the festival event site at the Guava Street Athletic Complex, located at 237 W. Guava St.

Between 5 and 9 p.m., participants can enjoy  food trucks, bounce houses, and live music with Voodoo Vibe at the Guava Street Athletic Complex, culminating with the fireworks display. The community is invited to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment. Glass containers and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Additional viewing locations with free public parking include the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, Lady Lake Public Library, Log Cabin at Veterans Park, Snooky Park, and the First Baptist Church of Lady Lake. Public parking is not available at Town Hall or in or around the launch site. Attendees are asked to be mindful of private property and not to block driveways or park in the right-of-way. There is absolutely no standing or parking on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 or in construction zones.

For more information, visit www.ladylake.org or contact Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske at (352) 430-0451 or parks@ladylake.org.

