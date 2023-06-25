89.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 25, 2023
My realtor from The Villages never told me about Coleman prison

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I moved here six years ago and my realtor from The Villages never told me about FCC Coleman or the quarry either!
But love my house and neighbors. It’s very sad that other homeowners have nothing better to do than tattle tale on their neighbors. Instead of making friends. I can see if their house is an eyesore, people spend a lot of money to fix up their homes and make them look beautiful. Then there are people that don’t trim their trees or hedges, people need to lighten up their or bigger problems in this country and world to nitpick!! People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones!

Martin Levine
Village of Fenney

 

Photos