Sinkhole opens up near recreation center in The Villages

A sinkhole has opened up near a recreation center in The Villages.

The sinkhole near the entrance to the Allamanda Recreation Center in the Village of Liberty Park on Sunday was marked off with orange tape on stakes as well as cones. There were “Road Closed” signs on the sidewalk in front of the recreation center.

The hole appears to be about 10 feet deep.

Several flowers had fallen down into the hole.

The heavy rains experienced recently preceded by a long drought have created favorable conditions for the formation of sinkholes.