81.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 26, 2023
type here...

Sinkhole opens up near recreation center in The Villages

By Staff Report

A sinkhole has opened up near a recreation center in The Villages.

The sinkhole near the entrance to the Allamanda Recreation Center in the Village of Liberty Park on Sunday was marked off with orange tape on stakes as well as cones. There were “Road Closed” signs on the sidewalk in front of the recreation center.

The sinkhole was cordoned off at Allamanda Recreation Center
The sinkhole was cordoned off at Allamanda Recreation Center.
Several flowers fell down into the sinkhole
Several flowers fell down into the sinkhole at the Allamanda Recreation Center.

The hole appears to be about 10 feet deep.

Several flowers had fallen down into the hole.

The heavy rains experienced recently preceded by a long drought have created favorable conditions for the formation of sinkholes.

Headlines

Bob Evans’ latest health inspection continues a disturbing trend

News
The latest health inspection at a Bob Evans restaurant in The Villages continues a disturbing trend over the past several months.
Read more

Villager living in $1 million home gets off light in theft of sushi and face cream

Crime
A Villager living in a $1 million home in The Villages has been sentenced in a serial shoplifting case.
Read more

Villager’s visiting son sentenced in hit-and-run crash

Crime
A Villager’s son has been been sentenced after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash.
Read more

Arraignment set for Villager arrested in altercation sparked by golf cart road rage

Crime
An arraignment has been set for a Villager arrested in an altercation sparked by golf cart road rage.
Read more

More Headlines

Villagers sought for new chapter of General Society Sons of the Revolution

News
Villagers are being sought for a new chapter of the General Society Sons of the Revolution
Read more

Dudley Dog Park will be closed beginning Monday

News
The Dudley Dog Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday.
Read more

Manatee Recreation Center and family pool will be closed

News
The Manatee Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance.
Read more

Laurel Manor’s Lincoln Theatre Room ceiling tiles to be replaced

News
The Laurel Manor Recreation Center’s Lincoln Theatre Room will be closed for installation of new ceiling tiles. We've got the dates.
Read more

Residents critical of sales of out-of-compliance homes by The Villages real estate reps

News
Residents are critical of the selling of out-of-compliance homes by The Villages real estate representatives.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusinessGolf