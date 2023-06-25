91 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Unknowing homebuyers should not be the ones to pay the price

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The new purchasers of a home in The Villages shouldn’t be the ones that have to bare all the brunt of being sold a home fraudulently. First, whoever the representative was of The Villages, and yes, I said The Villages, should be fired immediately for misrepresentation. (Properties of The Villages should be sued immediately.) Secondly, to keep this on the down low, The Villages should just step up and give the new owner plenty of time to come into compliance or fix it themselves before the new owners really get mad. They actually hold all the cards. I mean it was your sales agent who either wasn’t taught right or is corrupt and sold it knowingly out of compliance. But bottom line, if these new purchasers get the right attorney you’re liable, Village Properties Ownership!

Doug Ward
Village of Glenbrook

 

