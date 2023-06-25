Villager living in $1 million home gets off light in theft of sushi and face cream

A Villager living in a $1 million home in The Villages has been sentenced in a serial shoplifting case.

Paul Heath, 67, who lives at 3638 Enterprise Drive in the expensive Hyde Park section of the Village of Charlotte, has been placed on probation for six months after entering a plea of no contest to a single charge of theft this past week in Sumter County Court. In exchange for the plea, the prosecutor’s office has decided not to pursue four other theft charges.

Arrest reports indicate the Birmingham, England native made several trips to the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza and left with stolen merchandise.

Heath reportedly stole sushi, Olay Regenerist Moisturizer, L’Oreal Paris Revitalist Derm Intensives Night Serum and L’Oreal Paris Revitalist Derm Intensive 10 percent Pure Glycolic Acid Face Serum.

A manager began to recognize Heath from his multiple trips to the grocery store. She ultimately identified him from his driver’s license photo after a match was made from the store’s surveillance images. Heath traveled to the store in a golf cart.