91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 25, 2023
type here...

Villagers sought for new chapter of General Society Sons of the Revolution

By Staff Report

Villagers are being sought for a new chapter of the General Society Sons of the Revolution (SR).

The SR is a male lineage society. Members are ancestors of those who served in the American Revolutionary War. It is not the same as the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), although there are similarities.

“Many of us belong to both organizations. We are considering developing a local SR chapter and are soliciting expressions of interest,” said Villager David Bussone, who is spearheading the effort to start the new chapter.

Learn more at https://sr1776.org

You can contact Bussone at mapatriot@sroffl.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unknowing homebuyers should not be the ones to pay the price

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Glenbrook weighs in on the sod vs. stone controversy and who should pay to fix the problem.

We need to expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart

A Village of Fernandina resident says it’s time to post a photo on social media and expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart.

My realtor from The Villages never told me about Coleman prison

A Village of Fenney resident says he was not told by his sales representative about the Coleman prison prior to his purchase, but he still loves his house and his neighborhood.

Trolls make The Villages an unfriendly place to live

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the trolls are making The Villages a very unfriendly place to live.

The Villages shouldn’t have sold homes that were not in compliance

A Village of Ashland resident contends The Villages sales representatives shouldn’t have sold homes that were not in compliance. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos