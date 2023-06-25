Villagers sought for new chapter of General Society Sons of the Revolution

Villagers are being sought for a new chapter of the General Society Sons of the Revolution (SR).

The SR is a male lineage society. Members are ancestors of those who served in the American Revolutionary War. It is not the same as the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), although there are similarities.

“Many of us belong to both organizations. We are considering developing a local SR chapter and are soliciting expressions of interest,” said Villager David Bussone, who is spearheading the effort to start the new chapter.

Learn more at https://sr1776.org

You can contact Bussone at mapatriot@sroffl.com