Villager’s visiting son sentenced in hit-and-run crash

By Staff Report
Mark Regan

A Villager’s son has been been sentenced after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

Mark Regan, 36, of Pennsylvania, who was visiting his father at 1480 Summerlin St. in the Village of Hawkins, was driving a green Mazda 3 at about 3 p.m. May 1 when he rear-ended a trailer being towed by a truck in the area of State Road 44 and Powell Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The other driver said Regan initially pulled off into the median, but did not make any attempt to exchange information. He “suddenly left” and headed west on State Road 44. The other driver gave police the Pennsylvania license plate number of Regan’s vehicle.

An officer ran the license plate number and found that Regan resides out of state. The officer checked a database and discovered that Regan’s father lives in The Villages. Police contacted Regan’s father who said his son had a doctor’s appointment at an office at Freedom Plaza on State Road 44. Officers went to Freedom Plaza and found Regan’s green Mazda.

He was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Last week in Sumter County Court, he entered a plea of no contest in the case. He was placed on probation for six months and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.

