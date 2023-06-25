We need to expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart

To the Editor:

It’s not right that two ladies with a clipboard remain anonymous. I’ve seen them in my neighborhood and unfortunately I did not have my phone with me. I live in a villa south of 466A. Next time anyone sees them take a picture and post it on social media. Property that is badly neglected should be reported as it affects the whole street and possibly the value if you’re trying to sell. In my opinion, stones are more appealing than Florida Friendly Landscaping, which is nothing but weeds.

Connie Elliott

Village Fernandina