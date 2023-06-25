91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 25, 2023
type here...

We need to expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s not right that two ladies with a clipboard remain anonymous. I’ve seen them in my neighborhood and unfortunately I did not have my phone with me. I live in a villa south of 466A. Next time anyone sees them take a picture and post it on social media. Property that is badly neglected should be reported as it affects the whole street and possibly the value if you’re trying to sell. In my opinion, stones are more appealing than Florida Friendly Landscaping, which is nothing but weeds.

Connie Elliott
Village Fernandina

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unknowing homebuyers should not be the ones to pay the price

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Glenbrook weighs in on the sod vs. stone controversy and who should pay to fix the problem.

My realtor from The Villages never told me about Coleman prison

A Village of Fenney resident says he was not told by his sales representative about the Coleman prison prior to his purchase, but he still loves his house and his neighborhood.

Trolls make The Villages an unfriendly place to live

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the trolls are making The Villages a very unfriendly place to live.

The Villages shouldn’t have sold homes that were not in compliance

A Village of Ashland resident contends The Villages sales representatives shouldn’t have sold homes that were not in compliance. Read her Letter to the Editor.

New venues and opportunities should be welcomed in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends new venues and opportunities should be welcomed in The Villages.

Photos