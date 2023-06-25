Will new Florida gun law be Armageddon?

July 1 is fast approaching: the dreaded day when House Bill 543, overwhelmingly passed by the Florida House of Representatives by a vote of 76-32 and signed into law by Gov. DeSantis— goes into effect.

For the unknowing, HB 543 affirms the Constitutional right of every Floridian not otherwise barred from owning a handgun, to carry one in public without a permit. We’ve all heard the hype and the doom-and-gloomers dolefully predicting unbridled carnage, but what is REALLY going to happen?

Well, maybe we should look at what ISN’T going to happen.

1: NOW EVERYBODY WILL BE ABLE TO BUY AND CARRY A GUN IN PUBLIC. Nope. Criteria for ownership and carry remain unchanged: In order to constitutionally carry in Florida “you must be eligible for a Florida Concealed Weapon or Firearm License based on the criteria in Section 790.06, F.S” (fdacs dot gov). In other words if you were prevented from owning and carrying a gun before July 1, you will still be prevented from doing so AFTER July 1.

2: CONCEALED CARRY PERMITS WILL BE A THING OF THE PAST. Nope. They’re still available—and desirable. For example, having one exempts you from the 3-day waiting period on new gun purchases. Also reciprocity (the legal right to carry a gun in other states that recognize Florida requirements) is only available to Floridians if you have a permit (fdacs dot gov).

3: MENTALLY ILL PEOPLE WILL NOW BE ABLE TO LEGALLY BUY AND CARRY A GUN IN PUBLIC. Nope. See #1 above. The same restrictions that prevent mentally folks from buying and carrying guns in public will still be in effect after July 1 (fdacs dot gov).. Without a permit you still have to go through a background check and 3-day waiting period at the time of purchase, which is what weeds out those folks prevented from gun ownership now. That won’t change.

4: THERE WILL BE FAR MORE PEOPLE CARRYING THAN THERE ARE NOW. Why? Do you really think that people who are categorically opposed to gun ownership are all of a sudden going to buy a gun and tote it around in public? They have that option now—if they want to buy a gun and get the permit. I doubt that HB 543 will change their minds on that.

5: THE CHILDERRRRRRN WILL BE IN FAR GREATER DANGER FROM SCHOOL SHOOTINGS. Again—why? If the number of guns being carried is essentially unchanged, why would the danger to school children be increased?

6: GUN CRIME WILL INCREASE. Here is where you can pick your “study” pro or con, run it up the flagpole and see who salutes. Data is twisted and manipulated ad nauseam. But the best study I’ve seen is not a study at all but rather a scholarly treatise on just why the “truth” of so many studies vary so wildly and contradict one another so completely. Check out “More Guns, Same Amount of Crime” (Robert VerBruggen, Manhattan Institute Website). It is a long read, but well worth the effort if you are looking for more than just a validation of your side of the fence.

So—what will happen? Will July 1 dawn to bodies lying in the street? Will Florida look like a Hollywood recreation of Tombstone, Arizona? Will half of Florida be armed to the teeth and rampaging through the streets while the other half is cowering under their beds?

I’ll tell you what is going to happen.

Nothing.

Palmer Amaranth is a resident of the Village of Alhambra.