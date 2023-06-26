92.9 F
The Villages
Monday, June 26, 2023
911 hangup call leads to Villager’s arrest after domestic disturbance

By Staff Report
Sharon Lee Baker
A 911 hangup call led to a Villager’s arrest after a domestic disturbance.

Sharon Lee Baker, 59, was arrested on a felony charge of battery after the 911 call was received Friday night from a 68-year-old woman who said she was staying with Baker at her home in The Villages. The address of the home was redacted from the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman had tried to take Baker’s car keys, sparking the altercation. The woman said Baker grabbed her and they “started to wrestle.” The woman had suffered scratches on her left forearm and elbow. There were blood stains on her shirt and shorts.

Baker fled the residence prior to the arrival of law enforcement. She was tracked down and taken into custody. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

