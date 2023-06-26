92.9 F
The Villages
Monday, June 26, 2023
Blaze erupts in SUV at Villages of Parkwood

By Staff Report

A blaze erupted Saturday afternoon in a sport utility vehicle at the Villages of Parkwood.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded at 1:43 p.m. to the fire near the 4900 block of NE 123rd Lane in the family community in Oxford, where the vehicle caught on fire. A crew arrived within four minutes of receiving the call. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the burning vehicle.

Parkwood resident Patricia Stevens captured this video as firefighters put out the blaze:

 

The vehicle was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire, according to Deputy Chief of Operations Robert Ramage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation has been turned over to a fire marshal.

Headlines

