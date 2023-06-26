Bond revoked for DUI suspect who crashed in roundabout in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect who crashed last month in a roundabout in The Villages was being held at the Lake County Jail after her bond was revoked.

Maria Carmen Williams, 30, of Lady Lake, was booked without bond Friday at the jail. She’ll likely be there until a hearing set for July 7.

Williams was driving a GMC utility vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. May 12 in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Stillwater Trail when she collided with a 2013 Lexus utility vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

It appeared Williams had been drinking. She claimed she’d had a single glass of champagne at about 2 p.m. that day.

Williams performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. She had been free on $2,000 bond until she was taken into custody Friday on a Sumter County warrant.