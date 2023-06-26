Burton Sugarman, aged 81, passed away on Saturday June 24, 2023 at his home located in the community of Del Webb.

He was born on July 26, 1941 in Lynn Massachusetts, to Abraham (Al) and Ruth Sugarman. He married Sandra on December 5, 1970, at Temple Emanuel in Newton Massachusetts. Burton worked as a Medical Sales Representative with Quest Diagnostics as well as many other companies, before retiring at the young age of 57 Years Old. Burton was a very passionate person who always let his feelings be known. He was very involved with his community at Del Webb for over 24 years; he initiated the annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony that took place at the community center every year at Hanukah.

He is preceded in death by, his loving brother Lawrence Sugarman of Randolph, Massachusetts and his Aunt Arlene Margolis of Revere Massachusetts.

Burton is survived by his wife, Sandra, his daughter Ina Cheffro, her husband David of Plymouth Massachusetts, his two distant sons from a prior marriage, his grandchildren Ashleigh Cheffro, James (Jimmy) O’Rourke, Marion and Payton Cheffro, as well as his great grandchildren Mckenna Cheffro, Eiphram O’Rourke, and a third great grandchild O’Rourke on the way.

The family welcomes family and friends to come to the home of Sandra Sugarman to reminisce and celebrate Burton after the service at 9066 SE 135th Loop Summerfield – Del Webb.