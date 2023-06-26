Eugene Norman Rivers

Eugene “Gene” Norman Rivers

January 11, 1928 – June 15, 2023

Gene Rivers passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice. Gene was born on 1/11/1928 in Dayville, CT. He was the son of the late Ovid and Marie Rivers of Putnam, CT. Gene moved to The Villages in 1991 from Putnam, CT. He was a Navy veteran and belonged to the American Legion Post 347. He was employed for many years in the construction and textile industries. Among his hobbies were bowling, golf, reading and crossword puzzles.

He was survived by his loving wife, Alice (Bender) Rivers; one son, Michael Freeman of Broad Brook, CT; one stepson, Keith Bender of South Lake Tahoe, CA; two grandsons, one great grandson and two great granddaughters; one nephew and three nieces. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Rivers and adopted son, Michael Rivers.