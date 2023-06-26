91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 26, 2023
type here...

Eugene Norman Rivers

By Staff Report

Eugene “Gene” Norman Rivers
January 11, 1928 – June 15, 2023

Gene Rivers passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice. Gene was born on 1/11/1928 in Dayville, CT. He was the son of the late Ovid and Marie Rivers of Putnam, CT. Gene moved to The Villages in 1991 from Putnam, CT. He was a Navy veteran and belonged to the American Legion Post 347. He was employed for many years in the construction and textile industries. Among his hobbies were bowling, golf, reading and crossword puzzles.

He was survived by his loving wife, Alice (Bender) Rivers; one son, Michael Freeman of Broad Brook, CT; one stepson, Keith Bender of South Lake Tahoe, CA; two grandsons, one great grandson and two great granddaughters; one nephew and three nieces. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Rivers and adopted son, Michael Rivers.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Idea for finding deed compliance violations before a home purchase

A reader from the Village of Alhambra offers an idea for finding deed compliance violations before a home purchase.

Unknowing homebuyers should not be the ones to pay the price

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Glenbrook weighs in on the sod vs. stone controversy and who should pay to fix the problem.

We need to expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart

A Village of Fernandina resident says it’s time to post a photo on social media and expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart.

My realtor from The Villages never told me about Coleman prison

A Village of Fenney resident says he was not told by his sales representative about the Coleman prison prior to his purchase, but he still loves his house and his neighborhood.

Trolls make The Villages an unfriendly place to live

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the trolls are making The Villages a very unfriendly place to live.

Photos