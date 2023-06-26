Here’s what’s fueling hostility in The Villages

To the Editor:

The truth is that it is not simply “two ladies with a clipboard in a golf cart.” The anonymous complainer who is angry he/she can’t have it and makes sure others can’t have it, too. This is what causes hostility in The Villages.

The whole complaint system is completely broken ever since I moved here 19 years ago and needs to be trashed completely. Let Community Standards do their job checking around for any issues, instead of trolls reporting and hiding behind the anonymous reporting.

Steven Rhodes

Village of Belvedere

