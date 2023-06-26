91.1 F
Monday, June 26, 2023
Idea for finding deed compliance violations before a home purchase

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

One issue is when a buyer purchases a Resale home and within a short period of time he/she is informed of a code violation, which is the problem of the new owner. Here’s a suggestion: Have an ARC inspection during the sales process prior to sale closure,  which identifies any existing violations. If there are none, it also is signed by ARC. If no violations are noted by the inspection, the ARC would be prohibited to cite the new buyer for any conditions that were present prior to sale closure. If nothing else this could be used as a marketing tool.
Just an idea, hope I made sense.

Robert Makela
Village of Alhambra

 

