Judge rules on Villager’s motion for reduced hit-and-run sentence

A judge has ruled on a motion for early release for an imprisoned Villager convicted of hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and leaving them crumpled on the roadway.

Marilyn Hamilton, 91, is serving a five-year prison sentence at the Lowell Correctional Center in Marion County. Her release date is 2027.

Hamilton was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes on Oct. 30, 2020, when she struck Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter while they were pedaling on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard.

Earlier this month, Hamilton filed a motion seeking an early release from prison. She was sentenced in December.

However, Judge Mary Hatcher has ruled the court does not have the jurisdiction to modify Hamilton’s sentence and has dismissed the motion.

“Modification of a legal sentence can only be done within 60 days after the imposition of the sentence,” Hatcher wrote in response to the motion.

In that same motion, Hamilton also complained of accommodations at the women’s prison and asked for reassignment to a dorm with more privileges. That would be a matter for the Florida Department of Corrections.

Laube, a fitness enthusiast who taught yoga, bore the brunt of the impact from Hamilton’s Mercedes. Laube suffered 17 broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a paralyzed vocal chord, broken arm, broken wrist, torn finger tendons and ligaments and brain injuries.

Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that Hamilton got out of her vehicle, saw the husband and wife injured and lying on the road, got back into her car and drove away. The Mercedes was later recovered at a dealership in Gainesville, where it was being repaired.

Hamilton had asked that she be “remanded to the custody” of her daughter. Hamilton said she wanted “to spend the last of my remaining years with my family.”

While delivering Hamilton’s five-year prison sentence in December in Sumter County Court, Judge Don Briggs emphasized that Hamilton’s biggest legal problem wasn’t the crash itself, but the fact she left the scene.

Earlier this year, Hamilton sold her home at 3025 Twisted Oak Way in the Village of Fernandina for $470,000. She and her husband purchased the home in 2012 for $244,300.