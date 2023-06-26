Linda M. Chiostri

91.1 F
The Villages
Monday, June 26, 2023
By Staff Report
Linda M. (Zanotti) Chiostri, wife of Robert B. Chiostri of The Villages, Florida previously of Ocean City, Maryland passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. She was the daughter of Frank and Carmellina Zanotti of Leechburg, PA.

A 1962 Graduate of Leechburg High School, her last place of employment was the Ocean City Visitor Center at the Convention Center. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister and brother- in- law Angela and Dave Decroo, her in-laws Ben and Rose Chiostri and sister-in-law Rose Turner.

She is survived by her husband: Robert B. Chiostri, her niece Nicole (Robbie) Fello & their Children (Mackenzie (Ross) and Jacob. Nephew Jason (Amy) Decroo and their children Caden & Isabella and Graet Great niece Miley Blu. Nephew Justin (Michelle) Decroo and son Ryan. Brother-in-law Richard and Judy Chiostri and their children Dominic and Anthony. Brother-in-law Ron Turner and his children David, Lisa, Jeff and Chris and nine Great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 8:30 A.M. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida. Additional services and Inurnment will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.

