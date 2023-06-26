Patricia Underwood

Patricia Ann Ross Underwood, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born on August 3rd, 1941 in Beaver County, PA, to James F. and Clita Clara Ross.

Patricia is survived by her husband Gene; four children: Victoria Pignanelli, Robin Barefield and husband Andre, Juanita Taylor, and Anthony Henne and husband Shannon; Stepson Frank and wife Jenna Underwood. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Derrick Pignanelli, Steven Taylor, Frank Underwood, Marie Underwood Regester, Jordan Underwood, Mason Thomas Underwood and many great-grandchildren.

Prior to her retirement, Patricia was employed by The Bank of Virginia and later as a teacher for Arlington County Schools in Arlington, Virginia.

Patricia and Gene traveled the world together. Such places as Alaska, Hawaii, Asia and Europe and many cruises.

She loved playing golf until her health wouldn’t let her. She then turned to weekly card games with any on comers, as well as weekly games with her children. She also became a Bunko nut.

The absence of Patricia has left a large dark hole in the hearts of her husband and children. We must mourn her because of all the love she so willing gave to her family.

To my darling wife, I have always loved you and I always will. You were and still are the rock of my life. I am looking forward to the day our God brings us back together.