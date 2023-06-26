To the Editor:

I first want to say that the spineless “Karens” that are looking for non-compliance issues should be strung up by their thumbs. If you have an issue, have the decency to put your name on the complaint and own it. I can almost guarantee that if I came to your property I could find something to cause you problems.

Now to this issue, I believe that The Villages representatives should be held responsible for the damages of noncompliance. I realize that it may ultimately be the owners responsibility to comply, but especially in the market of the last few years, buyers trust the Agent. Most deals were done quickly and many buyers were remote, or didn’t even see the property prior to closing (trusting the representative to have done the due diligence, that the buyer didn’t have time to do.) That’s part of what the Agent is paid for.

Stone definitely is far more maintenance free and ultimately better for the environment. It allows rain to percolate and greatly reduces the usage of processed water. This means less electricity and chemicals for treatment. That leads me to my comment on Turf.

Modern turf is not only very attractive and virtually maintenance free, but allows rain to percolate and again greatly reduces the use of chemicals, fuel for lawn mowers (gas or electric), and retains great looking lawns, year round.

The powers that be need to allow some progress, to advance. We are all trying enjoy our property and not infringe on our neighbors. If we do anything outrageous, our neighbors should have the right to question us, but they also shouldn’t be able to do it anonymously. We are entitled to “face” our accuser, and explain our reasoning.

This is my opinion, but I bet I’m not alone.

Orin Strowe

Village of Buttonwood