Monday, June 26, 2023
Villager arrested after allegedly sinking fingernail into 89-year-old’s arm

By Staff Report
Terri Turner
Terri Lyn Turner

A 63-year-old Villager was arrested after allegedly sinking her fingernail into the arm of an 89-year-old man, who wanted her kicked out of his home.

Terri Lyn Turner had apparently been drinking when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Sunday afternoon to the home in the Village of Belvedere.

The man, who had suffered a wound to his right arm that was bleeding, said Turner had inflicted the injury with her fingernail, according to an arrest report. The man’s wife witnessed the attack and backed up his story.

Turner appeared to be intoxicated and she said she wanted to be taken to the Lifestream  Behavioral Center because she wanted to hurt herself.

The Texas native was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

