Villager who admitted sipping gin and tonics arrested in area under traffic scrutiny

A Villager who admitted sipping gin and tonics has been arrested in an area which has been under traffic scrutiny.

Laurie Ann Ashworth, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, was driving a silver 2017 Lexus RC at 8:41 p.m. Sunday heading south on Marsh Bend Trail near Corbin Trail when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The police department has stepped up enforcement in that area due to numerous traffic complaints of vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit.

During a traffic stop, Ashworth’s “eyes appeared to be bloodshot and glassy, consistent with being intoxicated.” She had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. She admitted she had been drinking gin and tonics.

The St. Paul, Minn. native struggled through field sobriety exercises. She refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

In April, a Pennsylvania snowbird was injured when he crashed his Mercedes in the roundabout at Marsh Bend Trail and Corbin Trail, which is near the entrance to the Village of McClure.