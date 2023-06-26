92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 26, 2023
type here...

Villager who admitted sipping gin and tonics arrested in area under traffic scrutiny

By Staff Report
Laurie Ann Ashworth
Laurie Ann Ashworth

A Villager who admitted sipping gin and tonics has been arrested in an area which has been under traffic scrutiny.

Laurie Ann Ashworth, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, was driving a silver 2017 Lexus RC at 8:41 p.m. Sunday heading south on Marsh Bend Trail near Corbin Trail when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The police department has stepped up enforcement in that area due to numerous traffic complaints of vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit.

During a traffic stop, Ashworth’s “eyes appeared to be bloodshot and glassy, consistent with being intoxicated.” She had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. She admitted she had been drinking gin and tonics.

The St. Paul, Minn. native struggled through field sobriety exercises. She refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

In April, a Pennsylvania snowbird was injured when he crashed his Mercedes in the roundabout at Marsh Bend Trail and Corbin Trail, which is near the entrance to the Village of McClure.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages representatives should be held responsible

Sales representatives in The Villages are supposed to help homebuyers. In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager points out that’s what they are paid to do.

Here’s what’s fueling hostility in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he knows what is fueling hostility in The Villages. He proposes a solution.

Idea for finding deed compliance violations before a home purchase

A reader from the Village of Alhambra offers an idea for finding deed compliance violations before a home purchase.

Unknowing homebuyers should not be the ones to pay the price

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Glenbrook weighs in on the sod vs. stone controversy and who should pay to fix the problem.

We need to expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart

A Village of Fernandina resident says it’s time to post a photo on social media and expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart.

Photos