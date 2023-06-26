82.5 F
Monday, June 26, 2023
Wildwood resident takes her concerns about flooding before commissioners

By Marv Balousek

Last Saturday’s downpour aggravated flooding problems in Wildwood.

For Wanda Sanchez, it was the latest episode in 11 years of flooding at her Powell Street home north of Cleveland Avenue (County Road 466A).

She asked commissioners Monday night to find a solution. But City Manager Jason McHugh said a solution may not come soon.

“Within 15 minutes, it floods,” Sanchez said. “When is this going to be taken care of?”

McHugh said her street is one of several Wildwood locations with frequent flooding.

“We’re working on numerous projects,” he said, adding that the city is waiting for the state water management district to complete its plan, which will set project priorities.

Wildwood also recently received approval of its floodplain management program. The state Office of Floodplain Management closed a community assistance investigation and reported to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the city’s program is compliant and Wildwood is eligible to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program.

The National Flood Insurance Program provides insurance for homeowners, business owners and renters. It covers damage caused by flooding on land that usually is dry.

