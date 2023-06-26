Wildwood teen arrested after disturbance reported at Days Inn

A Wildwood teen was arrested after a disturbance was reported at the Days Inn on State Road 44.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the hotel at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday after a housekeeper reported hearing what sounded like “a physical disturbance.” She described it as “loud yelling, screaming and furniture movement.”

Kyjanay Shamone Timmons, 19, and her boyfriend were traveling in a 2023 Toyota accident that left the Days Inn. They said they had checked out and had been “horsing around and having fun” in their room, according to the arrest report.

The deputy who had approached their car noticed the odor of marijuana. Timmons was found to be in possession of a marijuana cigarette. She was taken into custody and placed in handcuffs.

When she was being processed at the Sumter County Detention Center, she admitted she had marijuana concealed in a bag inside her wig.

Timmons is facing charges of possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.