91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 26, 2023
type here...

Wildwood teen arrested after disturbance reported at Days Inn

By Staff Report
Kyjanay Shamone Timmons
Kyjanay Shamone Timmons

A Wildwood teen was arrested after a disturbance was reported at the Days Inn on State Road 44.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the hotel at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday after a housekeeper reported hearing what sounded like “a physical disturbance.” She described it as “loud yelling, screaming and furniture movement.”

Kyjanay Shamone Timmons, 19, and her boyfriend were traveling in a 2023 Toyota accident that left the Days Inn. They said they had checked out and had been “horsing around and having fun” in their room, according to the arrest report.

The deputy who had approached their car noticed the odor of marijuana. Timmons was found to be in possession of a marijuana cigarette. She was taken into custody and placed in handcuffs.

When she was being processed at the Sumter County Detention Center, she admitted she had marijuana concealed in a bag inside her wig.

Timmons is facing charges of possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unknowing homebuyers should not be the ones to pay the price

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Glenbrook weighs in on the sod vs. stone controversy and who should pay to fix the problem.

We need to expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart

A Village of Fernandina resident says it’s time to post a photo on social media and expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart.

My realtor from The Villages never told me about Coleman prison

A Village of Fenney resident says he was not told by his sales representative about the Coleman prison prior to his purchase, but he still loves his house and his neighborhood.

Trolls make The Villages an unfriendly place to live

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the trolls are making The Villages a very unfriendly place to live.

The Villages shouldn’t have sold homes that were not in compliance

A Village of Ashland resident contends The Villages sales representatives shouldn’t have sold homes that were not in compliance. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos