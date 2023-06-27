89.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Dragon boat racing practice on a warm spring morning at Lake Sumter

By Staff Report

It was a perfect warm spring morning to practice dragon boat racing on Lake Sumter in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

