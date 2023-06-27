91.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
By Staff Report
Hermann Anton, 92, of The Villages, FL, passed peacefully away on June 19, 2023, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Teresa Anton, of 35+ years.

Hermann was born in Brooklyn, NY and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers in Korea, and in the reserves for some time after that. He and his first wife, Mariann O’Connor Anton Wren, settled in Maryland in 1956 and he resided there until 2021.

He later worked as an engineer for the U.S.P.S. and was responsible for much of the automation in the bulk mail centers, then later joined the Process Control team that was responsible for running that automation.

Hermann was a lifelong competitive shooter, named on the 1952 All American Rifle team. He was until recently an active member of the Thurmont Conservation Sportsman Club in Thurmont, Md. Dad and Terri traveled the world together.

He is survived by his daughter Natalie Anton, son Wayne Anton, stepdaughter Julie Wright (Steve), sister Florence, and granddaughters Jocelyn Wright and Gracianna Anton.

