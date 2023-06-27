72.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
By Staff Report
On Tuesday June 20, 2023, Michael Bolger of The Villages, FL, formerly of Melrose, MA and Dennis, MA passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at the age of 75. Mike attended Don Bosco High School and after graduation joined The New England Telephone Company where he spent his entire career, interrupted only by a two-year tour of duty with the US Army.

Mike will be remembered for his generous heart and compassion for others, particularly family, friends and individuals who needed a helping hand. A frequent volunteer at The Villages, he regularly transported visually impaired individuals to doctors’ appointments.

Mike is predeceased by his parents, John and Ruth Bolger. He is survived by his siblings, John C. Bolger and his wife Linda of Atherton, CA, Carol Dresser of Stoneham, MA, Richard Bolger of Quincy, MA, Paul Bolger and his wife Claire of Topsfield, MA, Jean Folsom and her husband Bob of Dennis, MA, and 11 nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his former wife, Patricia Kelleher who lovingly cared for him in his final days, and good friend Claudia Rathbun. The Bolger family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

