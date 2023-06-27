Patio villa owners fighting to keep stone contend dispute has rocked reputation of The Villages

A group of patio villa owners fighting to keep stone landscaping contend the dispute has rocked the reputation of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The homeowners in the La Cresenta Villas were dealt a blow last week when the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors ruled in eight separate public hearings that the stones must go and the homeowners must replace it with sod. The homeowners said the rock landscaping was in place when they purchased their homes, through Properties of The Villages.

In an open letter to the CDD 2 board, the residents have threatened a lawsuit and claim they face discrimination.

“We did not change the landscaping from what it was when we bought our units and should not be penalized for what previous owners did. We had no knowledge of any covenant violations,” the residents said in the letter.

They also find fault with the Community Standards department, which they say turned a blind eye to the “violations” for two decades.

“What is the matter with Community Standards? Where were you for over 20 years?” they asked in their letter.

You can read the entire letter at this link: Open Letter to District 2 Board of Supervisors and Community Standards-