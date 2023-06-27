Precautionary boil water notice issued after water main break in Winifred

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued after a water main break in the Village of Winifred.

The homes impacted are located at:

• 1770-1746, 1738-1642, 1645-1681, 1719-1771 Rosebury Loop

• 650, 661, 651 Bainan Place

• 601, 598-634 Shalimar Street

As a precaution, all water used for handwashing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to insure safe drinking water.

If you have any questions, you may contact District Utility Customer Service at (352) 750-0000.