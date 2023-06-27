84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
type here...

Precautionary boil water notice issued after water main break in Winifred

By Staff Report

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued after a water main break in the Village of Winifred.

The homes impacted are located at:

• 1770-1746, 1738-1642, 1645-1681, 1719-1771 Rosebury Loop

• 650, 661, 651 Bainan Place

• 601, 598-634 Shalimar Street

As a precaution, all water used for handwashing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to insure safe drinking water.

If you have any questions, you may contact District Utility Customer Service at (352) 750-0000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages representatives should be held responsible

Sales representatives in The Villages are supposed to help homebuyers. In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager points out that’s what they are paid to do.

Here’s what’s fueling hostility in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he knows what is fueling hostility in The Villages. He proposes a solution.

Idea for finding deed compliance violations before a home purchase

A reader from the Village of Alhambra offers an idea for finding deed compliance violations before a home purchase.

Unknowing homebuyers should not be the ones to pay the price

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Glenbrook weighs in on the sod vs. stone controversy and who should pay to fix the problem.

We need to expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart

A Village of Fernandina resident says it’s time to post a photo on social media and expose the two ladies with the clipboard in the golf cart.

Photos