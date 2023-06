To the Editor:

Here again, we have nothing but pettiness. The stones have been there for months. They are not the only people who used stones. If anyone should be targeted it should be the sales office of The Villages since they are supposed to know the CDD rules, yet they neglect to inform new buyers who have no idea why stones are a huge problem in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.” Maybe it’s time to change the slogan.

Jill Brewer

Village of Dunedin