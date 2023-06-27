Resident of The Villages arrested on DUI charge after running stop sign

A resident of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge after running a stop sign.

David Jeffrey Harold, 37, of the Village of St. Catherine, was at the wheel of a white pickup truck at about 8 p.m. Monday in Groveland when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Groveland Police Department.

During a traffic stop, an officer suspected Harold had been drinking, as he had a “thick tongue” and “glassy” eyes. The officer found that Harold’s license was suspended.

The officer invited the native of Canada to step out of his truck to participate in field sobriety exercises, but Harold was “frustrated” and did not want to exit the truck. He eventually took part in the exercises, but his poor performance seemed to confirm the officer’s suspicion that Harold was driving drunk.

He provided breath samples that registered .124 and .123 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond. He was also ticketed for driving while license suspended.