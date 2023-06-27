91.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
type here...

Resident of The Villages arrested on DUI charge after running stop sign

By Staff Report
David Jeffrey Harold
David Jeffrey Harold

A resident of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge after running a stop sign.

David Jeffrey Harold, 37, of the Village of St. Catherine, was at the wheel of a white pickup truck at about 8 p.m. Monday in Groveland when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Groveland Police Department.

During a traffic stop, an officer suspected Harold had been drinking, as he had a “thick tongue” and “glassy” eyes. The officer found that Harold’s license was suspended.

The officer invited the native of Canada to step out of his truck to participate in field sobriety exercises, but Harold was “frustrated” and did not want to exit the truck. He eventually took part in the exercises, but his poor performance seemed to confirm the officer’s suspicion that Harold was driving drunk.

He provided breath samples that registered .124 and .123 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond. He was also ticketed for driving while license suspended.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages’ real estate representatives should be the ones to pay

A reader contends The Villages’ real estate representatives should be the one to pay for the stone replacement at patio villas targeted by trolls.

Properties of The Villages should know the CDD rules

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Properties of The Villages is supposed to know the rules here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Villages representatives should be held responsible

Sales representatives in The Villages are supposed to help homebuyers. In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager points out that’s what they are paid to do.

Here’s what’s fueling hostility in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he knows what is fueling hostility in The Villages. He proposes a solution.

Idea for finding deed compliance violations before a home purchase

A reader from the Village of Alhambra offers an idea for finding deed compliance violations before a home purchase.

Photos