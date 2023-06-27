93.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Speeding driver with suspended license wanted to get his ‘old lady’ home safe

By Staff Report
Andrae Christian
Andrae Christian

A speeding driver with a suspended license explained to law enforcement that he wanted to make sure he got his “old lady” home safe.

Andrae Raymon Christian, 43, of Leesburg, was driving a white Kia sedan at 8:41 p.m. Sunday on County Road 462 when he was caught on radar traveling at 46 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Christian admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license.

“He went on to explain to me that his license was suspended, but he wanted to make sure his ‘old lady’ got home safe,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

A computer check revealed previous suspensions of his driver’s license.

Christian was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

