Supply drive for Sumter County students to be held in July in The Villages

The fourth annual Sumter Public Schools Supply Drive has been set for three days at three Villages recreations centers in July.

Beginning in 2020, this drive-by/drop-off event has helped students from low-income families receive thousands of dollars’ worth of school supplies and donations. Villager Sally Moss, a Sumter County School Board member, has organized the event for the benefit of all nine of Sumter County’s traditional public schools.

“Our students appreciate your support with helping to provide the tools necessary for their successful education,” said Moss.

The drive will take place July 25 at the Lake Miona Recreation Center, July 26 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center and July 27 at the Everglades Recreation Center. Donations will be collected at the picnic pavilions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each day.

Items requested in new condition only are: sticky notes, lined notebook paper, spiral notebooks, index cards, black dry erase markers, highlighters, colored pens and pencils, black pens, pencils, pink erasers, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, 3-ring binders (1”-2”-3”), tab subject dividers, sheet protectors, pocket folders, and 3-hole pencil pouches.

Special requests, also in new condition, include headphones/earbuds, backpacks, dry erase lap boards, individual tissue packages, quart and gallon size Ziplock bags, and disinfectant wipes.

Monetary donations are welcomed. Checks should be payable to Sumter Schools Enhancement Foundation. The memo line should be Supply Drive, and it should be mailed to Sumter County School District 2680 West CR 476 Bushnell, FL 33513.

If you have any questions, contact Sally Moss through email at sallymoss@yahoo.com or by phone at (352) 445-4120.