Tuesday, June 27, 2023
The Villages’ real estate representatives should be the ones to pay

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have seen homes with stones for the 14 years I lived in The Villages, so don’t tell me these homes have not been in compliance. The Villages are wrong and they never did a thing about it until these stupid ladies butted in.
The fact that the the real estate agents sold the homes that way, they should have to reimburse these homeowners to change over or they should move eventually. This is so unreasonable of The Villages. Think because they own this community, they have all the power. No common sense.

Susan Candela
Lady Lake

 

