Villagers’ son arrested after neighbor reports suspicious vehicle

The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle that had been sitting at a stop sign for over an hour.

The running silver Toyota Camry had been parked at about 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Belcherry Loop and Netherwood Place in the Village of Charlotte, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the sheriff’s office, The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene. They found 46-year-old Nicholas Michael Jacobs, who lives in the nearby Devon Villas, sleeping at the wheel.

Jacobs was unable to answer questions, was extremely lethargic and appeared to be “under the influence of an illicit narcotic,” according to the arrest report. He was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

Prior to towing, an inventory of Jacobs’ vehicle was conducted. Methamphetamine, bath salts and glass pipes were found in the car.

The following day, Jacobs was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. The Ann Arbor, Mich. native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.