Wildwood approves $3.4 million project to provide wastewater services south of State Road 44

Wildwood commissioners Monday night approved a $3.4-million project to provide wastewater services to the rapidly growing area south of State Road 44.

The project includes the final decommissioning of the Continental County Club wastewater treatment plant and replacing it with a master lift station and an 8-inch force main to the Wildwood Country Resort lift station.

DB Civil Construction of Ormond Beach, a certified underground utility contractor, submitted the winning bid among four bidders.

The city hired Kimley-Horn and Associates to prepare an engineering analysis, design and bid specifications.

In 2016, before The Villages began building homes south of SR 44, Wildwood purchased the Continental Country Club water and sewage plants with $1.7 million in revenue bonds that mature in 2031.

Now, rapid growth has strained the city’s wastewater treatment capacity at its 40-year-old plant on Wildwood’s west side.

A project to upgrade the efficiency of the existing plant and build a new plant next to it began earlier this year. The two plants will be capable of handling six million gallons of wastewater daily.

Wildwood is seeking $4 million in state funding to help pay for that project.

Earlier this year, commissioners considered, but ultimately rejected, a moratorium on new construction until wastewater treatment capacity can be increased.