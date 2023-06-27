Woman locked out of own home by man friend seeks help at MCSO Office in The Villages

A woman locked out of her own home by her man friend sought help at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Southern District facility in The Villages.

The woman went to the office at Mulberry Grove on Sunday and told a deputy about her predicament after 57-year-old Brett Lee Rictor of Summerfield prevented her from gaining entry to her residence. She was inquiring about her right to access her own home.

The woman also told the deputy that Rictor, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 240 pounds, has been verbally and physically abusive to her in the past, the arrest report said.

She recalled a specific incident in which Rictor, who had been drinking, was upset because she had not cleaned the house and he was having trouble finding his belongings. She retreated to a bedroom, but could hear Rictor breaking items in her kitchen. He headed for the bedroom, called her names and slapped her. She had turned on her phone to make an audio recording of the incident, which ended with the sound of Rictor slamming the door shut. She played the recording for the deputy.

A deputy went to the woman’s residence where Rictor was taken into custody on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.