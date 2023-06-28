Attorney general says AM radios in cars essential for emergency situations

Attorney General Ashley Moody is publicly emphasizing the importance of AM radio stations for emergency situations and diversity of thought.

The call comes as reports emerge that electric vehicle manufacturers plan to eliminate AM stations in new vehicles, citing signal interference despite multiple manufacturers keeping AM radio functionality.

“Every state in America faces public safety emergencies including hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, earthquakes and more. AM radio stations are vital to disseminating information in times of crisis. AM radio signals reach farther and remain functional even when phone lines, electricity and cellphones are inoperable. Electric vehicle manufacturers must keep these radio signals open and active—Floridians’ lives may depend on it,” Moody said.

Her call comes in addition to a previous letter sent by seven former leaders of the Federal Emergency Management Agency who explained that this decision is a “grave threat to future local, state, and federal disaster response and relief efforts.” AM radio stations alone cover approximately 90 percent of the U.S. population.

In addition to emergency management, AM radio stations provide millions of Americans free non-emergency information. According to the National Association of Broadcasters, approximately 47 million Americans listen to AM radio on a weekly basis as a source for entertainment, weather reports, and political commentary. This information is particularly necessary in rural America where other sources are often sparse and unreliable.

In a letter to the Electric Drive Transportation Association and the Zero Emission Transportation Moody wrote, “The decision to eliminate AM radios is even more problematic in light of the Biden Administration’s goal of “having 50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.” While we oppose the Biden Administration’s efforts, they underscore that removing AM radios from electric cars threatens the entire AM radio industry. Without access to their main consumers—automobile owners—AM stations, and the lifesaving signals they provide, might cease to exist.”

Electric vehicle manufacturers have noted the reason for the decision is an apparent signal interference with new electric vehicles. However, multiple electric vehicle manufacturers decided not to remove AM radio functions.

Attorney General Moody is joined by the attorneys general of the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.