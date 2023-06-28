Craig Allen Johnson, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on June 20, 2023 at the age of 70. He was born on July 10, 1952 in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. He graduated from East High School in Rockford, IL where he grew up.

Craig enlisted in the US Army, served for over 20 years, and retired as a Sergeant First Class. He served in Vietnam and Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He also retired as a US Postal Mail Handler in Rockford, IL. Craig was an avid bowler and golfer. He had these interests in common with his parents. He also enjoyed working with plants and gardening. Craig was a Chicago Bears fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Albin Johnson and Marjorie Degner Fish, brother Bruce Edward Johnson, and granddaughter Shelby Pierce.

He is survived by his brothers Wayne (Mary)Johnson, Roger Johnson, Ken Johnson (Sharon Groleau), and Kevin Johnson. Sister Lynn Johnson. Daughters Amy (Larry) Pierce, and Jennifer Johnson, and his Granddaughter Jessica Pierce.

A private burial will be at an undisclosed date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to a Veteran’s center.