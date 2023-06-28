Debra Lee Hause

February 09, 1958 – June 16, 2023

Debra (Debbie) Lee Furlow Hause of The Villages, FL passed from this life on June 16, 2023. In her final days, she was being cared for as a resident in Park Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Debbie, as she was known to friends and family, was born on February 9, 1958 in Washington, DC. She grew up, and attended school in Prince Georges County, MD. In her early twenties, she relocated to Jacksonville, Florida where she started her career in the service industry. During that time, she made many friends, and spoke so fondly of her co-workers and customers! In her later years, she moved to the Villages, Florida to be closer to her beloved parents and family. She cherished every moment with them!

She is survived by her four children: Travis Hale, Lauren (Kris) Ecklof, Kevin (Jaymie) Hause and Troy (Jess) Sasser; and 9 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Rosemarie (Rea) Furlow, Her Sister, Nancy Krajewski, and her Aunt Margaret Burchfield. She is further survived by her father, Del Furlow; Brother, Rodney Furlow; Nephew, Corey Krajewski and Bethany; Uncle, Bill, and Irma; Uncle Johnny, and Tina; Aunt Bonny; Uncle Ken Burchfield; Aunt Biddy, and Lou.

Visitation will be held on Sunday 7/9, 1130am-1230pm (Service 1230pm-1pm) at Baldwin Brothers – Tavares (1350 E. Burleigh Blvd. Tavares, FL 32778) with Interment immediately following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens (1901 County Road 25-A. Leesburg, FL 34748).

She is loved by many and will be missed dearly.