Independent inspections could protect both buyers and sellers

To the Editor:

It seems that most of the out-of-compliance problems are with resale homes and effect exterior problems with landscaping. We (being homeowners) should push for an independent group that would inspect the homes when they are listed and certify them in compliance. A review of the out-of-compliance problems in the past five years should give us an idea of what to look for. The cost should be about the same as a home inspection and be paid by the seller. This takes the liability off the seller’s back and gives the buyer confidence that he/she won’t have surprises after the purchase.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp