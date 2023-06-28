92.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Just look at the ads in The Villages Daily Sun

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It was The Villages’ responsibility to uncover non-compliant issues prior to closing!
I have seen these advertisements myself in The Villages Daily Sun where homes are advertised as “low maintenance” due to the replacing of grass with stone.
This is like double jeopardy! Buyers pay for their homes, closing goes through, and they expect clean title.
Now, after the fact, The Villages tells them they are non-compliant?!! This should have been disclosed prior to closing, and it should have been the seller’s responsibility to make the home compliant!!!
Now that the sale went through, and The Villages’ title agent and attorneys all signed off on it, all these homes should be grandfathered in “As Is”…
The stone is attractive — let it be!!!!

Noreen C. Cribbin
Village of St. Charles

 

