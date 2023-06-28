Romantic rival arrested after shattering home’s front window with flower pot

A romantic rival was arrested after shattering a home’s front window with a flower pot.

A woman was watching television with her autistic child at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at her home on Ann Street when her boyfriend’s wife, 41-year-old Lea Marie Amole, began throwing dirt from flower pots at her house, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Amole, who lives down the street and is separated from her husband, grabbed a flower pot and smashed it in the roadway. The homeowner yelled at Amole and ordered her to leave. The Oregon native began to walk away, but then turned and grabbed an orange terra-cotta flower pot. She heaved the flower pot through a front window, shattering it and causing pieces of glass to land on the couch in the living room. Amole fled the scene.

The homeowner showed video surveillance to police, which included Amole yelling, “You took my life.” Amole was found by police a short distance away. It appeared she had been drinking. Amole requested police drive by the woman’s home “so that she could show her that she was being arrested.”

Amole was arrested on charges of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling and criminal mischief. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $15,000 bond.