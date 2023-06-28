Royal residents push for protection with listing on National Register of Historic Places

As nearby development pressure continues to mount, a plan to protect the historic African American community of Royal is advancing by listing it on the National Register of Historic Places.

The rural community of Royal is on Wildwood’s west side on both sides of Interstate 75 along County Road 462.

Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night gave final approval to a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for 60 acres on the east side of the interstate to industrial from agriculture and commercial. Another 25 attached acres already were zoned industrial.

Industries that may locate on the site include logistics and distribution, manufacturing, agribusiness and ecotourism.

The action came after review by several state agencies.

The property is near Oak Hill Cemetery, also known as Royal Cemetery, but is not within the Royal area proposed for historic designation.

The Florida National Register Review Board reviewed the Royal nomination proposal on June 16 and it will be submitted to the Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C., for a final decision. Placing the community on the National Register would provide some protection from development.

The Royal community was created in 1863 when newly freed slaves were given 40 acres and a mule by the federal government. Some families have lived for generations on those homesteads.

Villager Jim Shields, a retired civil engineer who described himself as a Royal community advocate, asked commissioners to consider allowing only right turns on to County Road 229 from the industrial property, which would prevent truck traffic from going through Royal.

He also asked that the county designate the Royal historic district on the comprehensive plan and focus future economic development efforts away from the Royal area.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the historic district could be designated on the comprehensive plan when it is approved, adding that traffic restrictions could be considered when a site plan is submitted.

The industrial rezoning was approved with nine conditions that include buffering and setback requirements from adjacent property as well as restrictions on noise and truck idling.

In another case, commissioners last fall approved a petition by 8G Farms to rezone 136 acres along County Road 475 for industrial development.

A legal challenge was filed by Nathaniel Williams and Beverly Steele, but the county has filed a dismissal motion claiming Steele does not own property in Royal and Williams has dropped out of the case.