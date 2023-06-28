82.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Storage units in Coleman purchased by national self-storage company for $8.8 million

By Staff Report

StorSafe, known for finding and converting underutilized real estate into profitable investments, has acquired Coleman Storage for $8.8 million as part of a strategic expansion of its self-storage portfolio into the booming Wildwood market.

The location, near Interstate 75 and the Florida Turnpike, was previously owned by Coleman Commercial LLC and operated as Coleman Storage. This addition brings StorSafe’s total to 23 facilities across five states, encompassing more than 1.3 million square feet in completed or in-development properties.

“Our expansion into Wildwood reflects our dedication to sourcing properties in prime locations and enhancing their revenue potential,” said StorSafe CE Tom Bretz said. “Our investment partners rely on our expertise in site selection and appreciate the attractive returns our self-storage portfolio delivers.”

StorSafe of Wildwood will serve residential and commercial customers, small businesses, and logistics and transportation providers.

The facility will offer units ranging from 5 by 5 feet to 15 by 40 feet. Utilizing modern technology, StorSafe of Wildwood will enable customers to easily find and reserve units via mobile devices or online. The facility will also feature advanced access control, sensors and security systems for the safekeeping of customers’ belongings.

