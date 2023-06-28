Teen arrested after family brawl involving 66-year-old grandmother

A teen was arrested after a family brawl involving his 66-year-old grandmother.

Fruitland Park police officers were called Monday to a home on Elm Avenue after the 15-year-old had been ordered to take a shower and change his clothes, according to an arrest report. He was also ordered to turn over this phone.

He became angry and “slammed” his phone into the hand of his 66-year-old grandmother, calling her a “bitch.” A 22-year-old brother of the teen attempted to intervene. During the family tussle, the teen also “smacked” his grandmother on the arm.

The teen was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.