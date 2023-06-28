The Villages holding VIP fundraiser for DeSantis’ presidential campaign

The Villages is a holding a VIP fundraiser tonight for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

The VIP reception is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 and costs $13,200 per couple or $6,600 per individual. Those skipping the VIP event and opting only for the dinner are paying $6,600 per couple or $3,300 per individual.

The location of the event has been hush-hush and the address is being provided to attendees only upon receipt of their RSVPs.

As many in the Make American Great Again world are choosing between DeSantis and former President Trump, it’s pretty clear The Villages is putting all its chips in for DeSantis.

Trump twice visited The Villages while president, holding events at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and at The Villages Polo Fields.