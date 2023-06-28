Villager arrested after road rage confrontation with husband and wife

A Villager has turned himself in after a road rage confrontation with a husband and wife at a popular restaurant.

James Edward Vitale, 76, of the Village of Pine Ridge, contacted Bob’s Bail Bonds in Bushnell, prior to turning himself in Tuesday to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was being sought on a charge of battery after fleeing the scene of the incident which occurred Friday afternoon outside the China Gourmet restaurant at Colony Plaza.

Vitale had been at the wheel of a maroon Dodge Durango when he cut in front of another motorist at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466. The other driver, who had to slam on his brakes, later admitted to deputies that he had displayed his middle finger to Vitale.

The man went on to park in front of China Gourmet while he went into the nearby Cal’s Barbershop to inquire about a haircut.

Vitale pulled up behind the other man’s vehicle. That man’s wife was seated in the passenger seat. Vitale got into a “verbal altercation” with the other man’s wife, prompting her to get out of the vehicle and begin taking pictures of Vitale, who got out of his vehicle. The other man exited Cal’s Barbershop and also began arguing with Vitale, who asked the other man why he had, “Chucked him the finger.” The other man called Vitale a vulgar name, prompting Vitale to chest bump the other man, knocking him back a few steps.

A witness added that Vitale had approached the other man with a “closed fist” and was “in his face.”

Vitale was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.