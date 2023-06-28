Villagers’ daughter arrested in theft of lottery tickets at Circle K

The daughter of a couple in The Villages has been arrested in the theft of lottery tickets at a Circle K convenience store.

Jeanne Trusewicz, 47, who lives with her parents in the Perdido Villas in the Village of Pinellas, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of theft.

She had been working as a clerk at the Circle K at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood when she was caught on video stealing six Florida Lottery tickets from the convenience store, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The Norwalk, Conn. native was taken into custody after she reported to work on Wednesday. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.