Wednesday, June 28, 2023
By Staff Report
Wayne P. Jeckell, 65 years old, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on June 25th after a courageous 3 year battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born March 9th, 1958 in Ashley, PA, to the late James P. Jeckell and Arlene (Boyle) Jeckell. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 25 years, Lynn, The Villages, his two loving children and their spouses, daughter Brittnee and Becca Spear, Pottstown, PA, son James Jeckell II and Kristyn Giarratano Jeckell, Hanover Twp, PA, sister Cynthia Jeckell, Little River, SC, brother William Jeckell and wife Christine Jeckell, Mountaintop, PA. Numerous family members, dear friends and his Villages golfing “buddies”!

A funeral Mass will be at St. Timothy Catholic Church, July 11th at 8:30 am, followed by a memorial breakfast.

